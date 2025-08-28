Fans can't stop debating Vash Level 2: Crazy sequel or half-baked scare? Read on to know what netizens are saying about the sequel of thriller drama film 'Vash', titled 'Vash Level 2'. The film hit the silver screens on August 27, 2025.

The sequel to the 2023 Gujarati film 'Vash', titled 'Vash Level 2' has been released on the big screens on August 27, 2025. The psychological thriller has been receiving positive responses from the audience. The film features Janki Bodiwala, Monal Gajjar, Chetan Daiya, Hiten Kumar, and Prem Gadhavi in the lead roles.

Those who have watched the film 'Vash Level 2' in theatres have expressed their views on the social media platform X. Read on to know what netizens are saying about this sequel.

Vash Level 2 X review

One Twitter user praised the film for its storyline, direction and actor's performance. He called it a must-watch. The tweet reads, "An edge-of-the-seat thriller that keeps you hooked till the very last frame! Brilliant storytelling, top-notch direction, and power-packed performances make it a BLOCKBUSTER. A must-watch for every cinema lover!"

Social media users called 'Vash Level 2' an engaging and must-watch film and praised the performances delivered by lead actors, including Janki Bodiwala, Chetan Daiya, Hitu Kanodia and Hiten Kumar. One user wrote, "Engaging. Shocking. Disturbing subject handled with brilliant storytelling. Crisp script, no fillers, no over‑drama. Sound design Hitu Kanodia vs Hiten Kumar, both outstanding Janki Bodiwala & Chetan Daiya deliver equally powerful acts."

On the other hand, some users found some flaws in the film's climax and said it would have been better and have been a perfect sequel. Taking to the X handle, one user said, "#VashLevel2 : This is NOT your regular Horror film. Great build up in 1st half which hooks you like anything. Brutal, Disturbing & way too dark - only if the climax would have been more as desired after #Vash this would have been a perfect sequel. Not for the weak hearted!"

Vash Level 2 box office collection day 1

Talking about Vash Level 2's box office collection, the Gujarati-language thriller film collected Rs 1.27 crore across India on its first day. The Gujarati box office collection of the film is Rs 0.82 crore, and its Hindi-dubbed version collected Rs 0.45 crore.

For the unversed, Ajay Devgn's starrer Shaitaan, which was released in 2024, was the Hindi remake of the first part 'Vash'.

