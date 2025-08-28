Maa shooting locations: From Kolkata to Hyderabad, here's where Kajol's horror film was shot Bollywood actress Kajol's starrer Maa was primarily shot in Kolkata and Hyderabad. Let's take a look at its filming locations here.

Bollywood actress Kajol was recently seen in horror film 'Maa', initially released in theatres on June 27, has finally made its digital debut on Netflix on August 22, 2025. Kajol's performance in the horror genre was also loved by the viewers, but despite this, the film didn't perform well at the box office, with its total India's box office collection standing at Rs 36.08 crore.

The most important elements of any horror film are its background score, locations and overall horror theme. This film showcases captivating locations that beautifully enhance its emotional and supernatural narrative. For the unversed, the movie is set against the backdrop of 'Chandrapur' village in Kolkata, where Ambika, Shubankar and their daughter Shweta live a content life.

Is Chandrapur a real village? Know about Maa filming locations

In the Bollywood film 'Maa', Chandrapur is described as a haunted village which is cursed by a demonic force connected to a haunted banyan tree and an old tradition about Goddess Kali. If you are wondering whether it is a real village or not. Then, yes, there's a real village of the same name in West Bengal, India; however, the story of the film is not based on a true story. The shooting of the movie 'Maa' has been primarily shot at three notable locations: Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, the historic Kalikapur Rajbari in West Bengal, and an iconic bakery on Park Street, Kolkata.

1. Park Street, Kolkata

Another famous bakery on Park Street in Kolkata served as the filming location for Kajol's film 'Maa' and her co-stars, who included Indraneil Sengupta. Important family moments for the movie's plot were filmed here which showcased both urban and cultural environment of Kolkata.

2. Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad

The horror movie 'Maa' was also filmed at the famous Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad, which is considered one of the most renowned film studios. During the promotions, Kajol described the place as having 'haunted vibes' due to her unsettling experiences during filming for 'Maa', although she later clarified that it remains a professional and safe destination for both filmmakers and tourists.

About the movie 'Maa'

Kajol's starrer 'Maa' is directed by Vishal Furia and written by Ajit Jagtap, Aamil Keeyan Khan, and Chaitanya Mohan. The film has an IMDb rating of 5.1 and has a run-time of 2 hours and 13 minutes, as given on IMDb. Besides Kajol, the film features Ronit Roy, Kherin Sharma, Indraneil Sengupta, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Surjasikha Das, Jitin Gulati and others in the lead roles.

