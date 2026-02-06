Fans can't get over Aishwarya Rai's 'Babyyy-Papa' birthday post for Abhishek Bachchan Aishwarya Rai's birthday post for Abhishek Bachchan won fans' hearts. The Kaalidhar Laapata actor turned 50 on Thursday, February 5, 2026.

New Delhi:

Abhishek Bachchan turned 50 on Thursday, February 5, 2026. Fans and several Bollywood celebrities sent him heartfelt wishes. However, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s birthday post for her husband left fans in awe. '

On Thursday night, she shared a cute childhood photo of Abhishek on Instagram with a sweet caption.

The caption read, "Happy HAPPY 50th Birthday dearest Babyyy-Papa with lots of love, peace, happiness, contentment and best health God Blesssss Stay Golden… Shine on Love (sic)."

Social media users have reacted to the post with heartfelt messages. One user wrote, "Can't believe he is 50 time passes so fast." Another commented, "HBD ..lovely picture."

This is a developing story.