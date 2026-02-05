Abhishek Bachchan Birthday: When he said having a superstar father in the same profession is 'not complicated' On Abhishek Bachchan's 50th birthday, let us tell you about the time he said that having a superstar father in the same profession is "my life has been anything but complicated".

Abhishek Bachchan is celebrating his 50th birthday on February 5, 2026. Known for his diverse performances in films such as Sarkar, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Bunty Aur Babli and Guru, the actor is also the son of legendary Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan.

Growing up as the son of a legend could easily feel overwhelming, but Abhishek Bachchan sees it differently. Reflecting on having Amitabh Bachchan as both a father and a superstar from the same profession, Abhishek once said, "my life has been anything but complicated".

When the actor said having a superstar father in the same profession is 'not complicated'

In an old interview with Simi Garewal, Abhishek Bachchan was asked whether being the son of a legend who works in the same profession complicates things.

To this, Abhishek replied, "Not at all. Uh, my life has been anything but complicated. I've done everything any child could have dreamt of. If anything, I would call my being the son, as you said, of a legend as a matter of great honour and pride and happiness."

When he was further asked what it is like being constantly measured against his father, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek said, "I've always looked at it in this way that I'm being measured up to the best."

Speaking about whether he sees his father, the Sholay actor Amitabh Bachchan, as competition, Abhishek added, "I've always been asked, you know, what is it to live under such a great shadow? And wouldn't you want to step out of it? Of course, every son wants to step out of his father's shadow for the sole reason to make his father proud of him. I endeavour for the same thing. But as far as living under his shadow, it's a fantastic shadow to be under, let me tell you."

He further said, "Maybe they are. He's not for me. I'm his biggest fan. I have no problems looking like him, being like him, and being compared to him. I really don't."

Talking about his own identity, Abhishek said, "I take it in my stride. I'm just bothered about doing my work to the best of my ability. And the great thing is, because I have such great parents at home to feel protected and loved by them, and my family is a wonderful thing."

Abhishek Bachchan's work front

On the work front, the actor was last seen in the 2025 film Kaalidhar Laapata, where he played the role of a middle-aged man who is suffering from early-stage dementia. The film was directed by Madhumita Sundararaman and received praise from critics. In the same year, Abhishek Bachchan featured in Housefull 5 alongside Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh in a lead role.

He will be next seen in Riteish Deshmukh's directorial Raja Shivaji, which is scheduled to be released on May 1, 2026.

