Faceless, dialogue-less movie 'Meta the Dazzling Girl' wins Best Experimental Film Award at Cannes

Director Prasandh Mamul's film 'Meta the Dazzling Girl' has brought pride to the country by winning the prestigious Best Experimental Film Award at the Cannes World Film Festival. This film has been produced by Tilok Kothari under the banner of Shalimar Productions Limited along with associate company Trisha Studios Limited. After this prestigious award, plans are being made to send the film to the Oscars next year

'Meta the Dazzling Girl' is a film that will take the audience to a different world. A different experiment has been done with this film. In this film, a story has been presented with a single character. In which no face will be seen. Not only this, there is neither any dialogue nor any language in the film. This film can be called a non-dialogue survival film.

Talking about the story of the film, the story of this film is about a girl who gets stuck alone in a place where she faces death at every step. How she survives between life and death is the main plot of this film. In this way, a new experiment has been done in the film. That is why this film has been awarded the Best Experimental Film at the Cannes World Film Festival. The film's director Prasand Mamul said during the conversation, 'We are overwhelmed with happiness and gratitude.

The film's producer Tilok Kothari said, 'This film has reached the hearts of the audience by breaking linguistic and cultural boundaries.' Let us tell you that this film has made it to the top three films in the Jaipur Film Festival. According to the film's publicist Sanjay Bhushan Patiala, plans are being made to send this film to the Oscars next year.

