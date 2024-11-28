Squid Game S2 to Light Shop, Korean Dramas releasing in December 2024

Follow us on Image Source : X Korean Dramas releasing in December 2024

The month of December will bring a breath of fresh air for Korean drama lovers. From romance to thrillers, every genre freaks will be catered to. While one of the most anticipated Korean series of all time, Squid Game will be back with its second season. On the other hand, Light Shop will also entertain K-drama lovers. So why waste time, let's have a look at the five big South Korean releases of December 2024.

Light Shop

The show centres on a group of strangers who are all struggling to come to terms with a terrible event in their past. As they go about their daily lives, they are all oddly drawn to a light shop at the end of a suspicious alleyway. The light shop, which might hold the secret to the strangers' pasts, present, and futures, is guarded by a watchful proprietor.

Release Date: December 4, 2024

OTT: Disney+Hotstar

Who is She

The focus of this mystery drama is O Mal Sun. She maintained a modest restaurant and raised her kids alone after losing her spouse when she was young. She's in her seventies now. She gets into a fight with her daughter Ji Suk one day and leaves the house. Around this time, something occurs that makes her look like she is in her 20s again.

Release Date: December 18, 2024

OTT: KBS

Check in Hanyang

The story of Yongcheonru, the most opulent guesthouse in Joseon, is the focus of this program. "The customer is king" is their motto. Despite being a Joseon royal, Lee Eun conceals his identity and starts working as an intern at Yongcheonru under the alias Lee Eun Ho. Despite being a woman, Hong Deok Soo poses as a guy. She begins as an intern at Yongcheonru to become the general manager. For some time now, Go Soo Ra's family has been declining. He starts working at Yongcheonru as an intern to repair his family. He wants to be promoted to a permanent position. These four interns discuss their experiences working at Yongcheonru.

Release Date: December 21, 2024

OTT: Channel A

Namib

Ko Hyun-Jung's character Kang Soo-Hyun is the focus of the series. He is a well-known producer who uses her intuition and philosophy to develop idols. She is let go from Pandora Entertainment for no apparent reason. Kang Soo-Hyun starts a new initiative to make a star to get back on her feet. She chooses Ryeo Un's character Yoo Jin-Woo to be her apprentice. Kang Soo-Hyun chose Yoo Jin-Woo as her apprentice just as he was ready to give up on his ambition. At this point, Yoo Jin-Woo begins training seriously again. Kang Soo-Hyun advises Shim Joon-Seok to work as Yoo Jin-Woo's producer even though he is increasingly eager to resume his career as a music producer.

Release Date: December 23, 2024

OTT: ENA

Squid Game Season 2

Three years after the wildly successful first season, Squid Game's eagerly awaited second season will shortly debut on Netflix. As Seong Gi Hun, also known as Player 456, Lee Sung Jae is returning to the game to pull the plug rather than play. The upcoming season is expected to be a suspenseful thriller with plenty of unexpected turns and, of course, new antagonists.

Release Date: December 26, 2024

OTT: Netflix

