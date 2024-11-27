Squid Game season 2 trailer out: Here's everything you need to know about Netflix's popular show

Follow us on Image Source : NETFLIX Here's everything you need to know about Squid Game season 2

The craze of Netflix's superhit series 'Squid Game' was seen all over the world. Now the second season of this series is also ready for release soon. The trailer of the second season of the series has been released on Wednesday. The thrill is going to increase in the second season of Netflix's superhit series. In this season, player 'number 456' is making a banging entry. The thrill is seen increasing in the trailer of the series itself. However, right now the makers have tried to hide its story in the trailer.

The second season will be released in December

The second season of the Squid Game series will be released on Netflix on December 26. This Korean suspense thriller drama was a hit all over the world. Now its second season is also ready. Fans were eagerly waiting for this season. The first season of the series was loved by people all over the world. Now its second season is also ready for release. Fans are also very excited about it.

Squid Game Season 2: This will be the star cast

Apart from Lee Jung-jae, actors Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun and Gong Yoo will be seen reprising their roles from Season 1 in Squid Game 2. The new cast includes popular Korean actors like Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul. Park Gyu-young, Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang A-sim, Lee David, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, Jo Yu-ri, and Won Ji will also be seen in important roles.

The final season will come in 2025

The second season of Korea's suspense thriller drama series will be released on Netflix on December 26. Earlier its first season came in 2021. The first season was a global hit. Now its second season is going to come in December. However, its story will still not end completely. The final season of the series can be seen on Netflix next year.

