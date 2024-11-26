Doctor Stranger to Goblin, top 10 K-dramas available on MX Player in Hindi

Follow us on Image Source : X Top 10 K-dramas available on MX Player in Hindi

Korean drama releases and their craze in India go hand in hand. With the rise of OTT, Indian audiences have been drawn to South Korean shows and films over the years. However, language can be an issue for some of you, while subtitles and dubbing do come into use, watching series in the Hindi language may give a different feel. Hence, we have picked 10 famous Korean dramas that you can watch in Hindi and that too for free on MX Player. These series are not only interesting, but each episode will take you to a new world.

Into The Ring

A unique blend of politics and comedy, this story follows a courageous girl who fights corruption and enters public service. This is a story of determination and struggle.

Doctor John

This show is the story of a talented anesthesiologist who finds a solution to rare diseases. This show is an interesting amalgamation of medical science and mysterious events.

Goblin

This story of the immortal goblin is a wonderful blend of romance and comedy, which takes the audience on a journey to a fantasy world. It includes elements of romance, heartbreak and humour.

Heirs

Based on the lives of rich high school students, this show is a classic story of romance and competition. This show depicts the struggle and love of youth.

Doctor Romantic

This is the story of a surgeon working in a small hospital who teaches the value of life to new doctors. It is a great mix of medical and drama.

Kill Me, Heal Me

This show is the story of a rich man who is suffering from multiple personality disorder and a psychiatrist tries to help him.

Suspicious Partner

This is a story full of suspense and romance between a lawyer and a trainee, in which they have to solve a complicated case. This show is full of legal and romantic events.

The Penthouse

This show depicts the game of power and secrets of rich families living in a penthouse and keeps the audience hooked till the end. The show is a great mix of action, deception and greed.

Doctor Stranger

This is the story of a North Korean doctor who tries to find his lost girlfriend and manage his career amidst political conspiracies.

I’m Not A Robot

This show is a unique story of a person who cannot touch people but his life changes because of a human-robot. This show is a unique weave of romance and drama.

