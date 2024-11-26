Emmy 2024: Timothy Spall, Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying bag Best Actor awards, see full list

Follow us on Image Source : X Timothy Spall and Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying with their Best Actor awards

The list of winners of the International Emmy Awards 2024 has been released on November 25. Emmys were special for India this year. Not only did the latest year's Emmy-winning actor and stand-up comedian host this season but Indian actor Aditya Roy Kapur also attended International Emmy Awards 2024 as his series The Night Manager was nominated in Best Drama category. This event was presented by the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (IATAS) and was held in New York Hilton Midtown.

56 artists from 21 countries have been nominated in the 52nd International Emmy Awards. This time this award has been divided into 14 different categories. It includes many categories including Best Actor, Actress, Comedian, Docu-Drama Series, Kids Animation, and Art Programming.

International Emmy Awards 2024 Winners List

Best Actor - Timothy Spall, for The Sixth Commandment - United Kingdom

Best Actress - Aukbab-Chuttimon Chuengcharoensuking (Hunger)

Arts Programming - Pianoforte

Comedy Award - Division Palermo

Restaurant Misverstand – Season 2- Non-Scripted Entertainment Award

Kids: Factual and Entertainment Award – La Vida Secreta de Tu Mente (The Secret Life of Your Mind)

Kids Live-Action – An af Drengne (One of the Boys)

Kids: Animation Award – Tabby Mak Tat

TV Movie/Mini-Series Award – Liebes Kind (Dear Child)

Drama Series Award – Les Gouttes de Dieu (Drops of God)

Non-Scripted Drama Series Award – Restaurant Misverstand – Season 2

Sports Documentary – Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1

Short-Form Series – Punt de no Retorn

Mini-Series – Liebes Kind (Dear Child)

Telenovela Award – La Promesa (The Vow)

Documentary Award – Otto Baxter: Not a... Horror Story

‘The Night Manager’ missed the award

Talking about Veer Das, he got the Emmy Award in the year 2023. Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sobhita Dhulipala starrer web series ‘The Night Manager’ was also nominated in the Best Drama category this year. But, this award has been given to the French drama series Les Gouttes de Dieu (Drops of God).

