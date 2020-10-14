Ex-Bigg Boss contestants Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu to feature in rap song

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUPJALOTAONLINE The song will be from their upcoming film Vo Meri Student Hai.

Bhajan Samrat Anup Jalota has shared a yet another set of pics with his Bigg Boss 12's co-contestant Jasleen Martharu. In the first pic both Jasleen and Anup are seen all blinged up as rappers while posing for the camera together. Meanwhile, in the second one the bhajan singer is sitting on a wing chair wearing shorts and sneakers, surrounded by the background dancers.

Their pictures are from an upcoming rap song from their film Vo Meri Student Hai. He captioned his post saying, "Wrapped up the shoot of my upcoming film ‘Vo Meri Student Hai’ with a rap song Now get ready to dance with me!! Releasing soon. #VoMeriStudentHai #AnupJalota #JasleenMatharu #RapMusic #YoYo."

Recently, the duo drew a lot of controversy when their picture dressed as bride and groom went viral. Jasleen shared her pic with the Bhajan Samrat where both of them are seen dressed up as newly wedded couple. The two appear to be smiling and posing for the camera. Jasleen captioned her image with two fire emojis and also tagged Anup Jalota.

However, it was later clarified that the picture is not real and is a still from an upcoming movie. Anup Jalota even came out and cleared the air. While speaking to Spotboye, he said, “It's from our film Woh Meri Student Hai and we are not married. In fact, we are not even getting married in the film. I have dressed up like this as I am doing her Kanyadan in the film. As we all know in Hindu tradition, not just the bride and the groom but their parents are equally decked up. Just like I have promised in real life that I will do her Kanyadan, in the film too, I will be doing the same,"

The bhajan singer further added, "I don't even know when this whole picture was clicked and who posted it but I was surely not expecting people to think that hamne shaadi ki hai."

