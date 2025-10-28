Enrique Iglesias returns to India after 13 years, greets Mumbai paparazzi with a namaste | Watch Enrique Iglesias arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday. The Grammy Award-winning singer will perform in three Indian cities Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi.

New Delhi:

Grammy Award-winning and internationally renowned singer Enrique Iglesias arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday. Renowned worldwide for his soulful romantic and pop songs, Enrique will perform live at the MMRDA Grounds in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) on October 29 and 30.

His arrival has generated tremendous excitement among music lovers in Mumbai. A large crowd of Enrique fans warmly welcomed him at the airport. Videos of his arrival in Mumbai are rapidly going viral on social media, showing fans dancing to his hit songs like 'Hero' and 'Bailando.'

Enrique Iglesias' India concert

This event is part of the Enrique Iglesias Live in Concert - India Tour 2025,' which will see Enrique perform in three Indian cities: Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi. According to organizers, tickets for the Mumbai shows sold out within minutes of the launch, demonstrating Enrique's popularity in India.

Enrique told the media, 'I am extremely happy to be in India. The people here have an incredible passion for music. I look forward to sharing some special moments from my musical journey with my Indian fans.'

Grand preparations for Enrique Iglesias's concert

Enrique will perform his hit songs like 'Hero,' 'Escape,' 'Bailamos,' 'Rhythm Divine,' and 'Tonight (I'm Lovin' You)' at the concert. An international team is working on the stage decoration and light show to ensure a world-class experience for the audience. Event organisers stated that strict security arrangements have been made at the MMRDA grounds.

Traffic police have made special arrangements on the surrounding roads to avoid congestion. This visit by Enrique Iglesias is considered a major event for the Indian music industry. The return of international artists to India has increased in recent years, leading to the country's concert scene rapidly becoming global.

Also Read: Chiranjeevi files police complaint after deepfake videos go viral