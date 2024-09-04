Emergency: Kangana Ranaut's FIRST reaction after Bombay HC turns down her plea for certification

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Emergency is directed by Kangana Ranaut.

Kangana Ranaut's directorial Emergency, which was slated to hit the big screens on September 6, will miss its scheduled release. Bombay High Court on Wednesday refused to grant any urgent relief by directing the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to certify Kangana Ranaut-starrer. A division bench of Justices B P Colabawalla and Firdosh Pooniwalla said it cannot grant any urgent relief at this stage in the wake of the directive issued by the Madhya Pradesh HC directing the censor board to consider objections to the movie before certifying it.

The biographical drama is caught up in a controversy after Sikh organisations, including the Shiromani Akali Dal, objected, accusing it of misrepresenting the community and getting historical facts wrong. Now, the actress has put out her first reaction on her social media handle.

Here's how Kangana reacted

Taking to her X (formerly called Twitter) handle, Kangana called herself 'everyone's favourite target' and wrote, ''this is the price you pay for awakening this sleeping nation, they don’t know what I am talking about they have no clue why I am so concerned, because they want peace, they don’t want to take sides. They are cool, you know chilled!! Ha ha wish that poor soldier on the border had the same privilege of being cool, wish he didn’t have to take sides , and consider Pakistanis/Chinese his enemies. He is protecting you while you can lust over terrorists or anti- nationals.''

See Kangana's post:

''Wish that young woman whose crime was only that she was alone on the road and was raped to pieces, she was probably a gentle and kind person who loved humanity but was her humanity reciprocated? Wish all the robbers and criminals were also having the same love and affection like this cool and sleeping generation but the truth of life is something else. Don’t worry they are coming for you if some of us also become cool like you all they will get you and then you will know the importance of uncool people,'' she further wrote.

For the unversed, Kangana Ranaut was also the latest guest on Aap Ki Adalat where she was questioned by India TV's Chairman Rajat Sharma on various topics including her film and her latest stint as politician. Meanwhile, her film Emergency also stars Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade and Mahima Chaudhry in key roles.

