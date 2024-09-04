Thalapathy Vijay's The Greatest Of All Time aka GOAT to not release in Hindi in North India, here's why

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM The Thalapathy Vijay-starrer will release in cinemas on September 5, 2024.

Thalapathy's much-awaited flick The Greatest Of All Time aka GOAT is set for a massive release on September 5. The actioner is already making waves with its remarkable advance booking sales for the release day. However, as per the latest development, GOAT will not be released in national chains including PVR, INOX and Cinepolis in Hindi in the North India region. Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh shared the news on his social media handle, also mentioning the reason behind the decision.

''The national chains have, for quite some time, adhered to a policy requiring ALL new #Hindi movies to maintain an 8-week gap between their theatrical release and their premiere on OTT platforms,'' Taran explained the real reason behind not releasing the film in Hindi in North India.

See the post:

The film is reportedly made on a massive budget of around Rs 400 crore, making it one of the most expensive films produced in 2024. Apart from Thalapathy Vijay, the film also stars Prashanth, Prabhudeva, Mohan, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Ajmal Amir, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Parvati Nair, Vaibhav, Yogi Babu, Premgi Amaren, Yugendran Vasudevan and Akilan.

GOAT is written and directed by Venkat Prabhu and its music is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. As per Sacnilk, the film has already sold nearly 1 million tickets for Day 1 in advance bookings.

With less than a day to go before the theatrical release, The GOAT has crossed Rs 50 crores in advance booking collection worldwide, making it Vijay's second back-to-back film to score this short of pre-sales after blockbuster Leo last year.

