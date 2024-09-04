KBC16: Double Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker reveals her biggest inspiration on Amitabh Bachchan's show

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM PROMO Teachers' Day special episode of KBC16.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 will be celebrating Teachers' Day in a special way this year. The September 5 episode of KBC 16 will witness Olympic medalists Manu Bhaker and Aman Sehrawat on the hot seat. In one of the promos, Big B can be seen asking Manu about her inspiration for entering sports. In the clip, the athlete revealed that her mother has been her greatest source of inspiration. Manu also revealed that her mother always dreamt of becoming an athlete herself and despite lack of support, her mother excelled and encouraged Manu to pursue her favourite sport.

''Toh kahin na kahin vo unka bhi sapna tha or jis tarah se unka support mila i think vo mere liye bahut inspiring rehta hai ki maa jab strong hoti hai toh beti definately strong nikalti hai,'' Manu said revealing her inspiration.

Check out the video here:

''Manu Bhaker ki maa hi hai unki strength. Dekhiye #KaunBanegaCrorepati #OlympiansSpecial, 5th September raat 9 baje sirf,'' the caption of the post reads. For the special episode, Manu opted for a saree with a beautiful ivory shade. On the other hand, Aman wore a black two-piece suit for the Teachers' Day episode.

Manu and Aman at Paris Olympics 2024

India's shooter Manu Bhaker has created history becoming the first-ever Indian after independence to win two medals in a single Olympic Games. Manu clinched a Bronze at the Paris Olympics in the 10m air pistol mixed team event and the other one at an individual event.

On the other hand, Aman was the only male wrestler for India competing this year. He secured a Bronze at the Paris Olympics in the men's 57kg freestyle event.

Also Read: Rohit Shetty confirms 'special' cameo in Singham Again, says film is 'incomplete without this HERO'

Also Read: IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack: Netflix updates opening disclaimer of series amid hijackers' names controversy