Elvish Yadav breaks silence on gunfire incident outside residence | Read his first reaction A firing incident took place outside Elvish Yadav's house in Gurugram on Sunday. Now the YouTuber has broken the silence on the matter.

New Delhi:

A gun firing incident took place outside the Gurugram residence of Elvish Yadav, a famous YouTuber and winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2. After which, Elvish's father filed an FIR on Sunday as well.

Now, Elvish Yadav's reaction has come to the fore on this gun-firing incident. He has expressed his gratitude to the fans by sharing an Instagram stories. He also said that he and his family are safe.

What does Elvish Yadav's post read?

Elvish Yadav has shared a post on Instagram stories today, on Monday. 'I would like to extend my sincere gratitude for your good wishes. My family and I are safe and well. Your kind thoughts and concern are truly appreciated. Thank you,' read his caption.

Elvish's mother was present at home at the time of the incident

Bike-borne attackers fired 24 rounds at Elvish Yadav's house in Wazirabad village of Gurugram at around 5.30 am on Sunday. At the time of the firing incident at Elvish's house, his mother, Sushma Yadav, was present at home. The police are investigating the matter at present.

Miscreants were caught on CCTV

There are bullet marks on the wall of Elvish Yadav's house. The miscreants have been caught on the CCTV installed at home. Police have taken away the DVRs of CCTV cameras. Gangsters Himanshu Bhau and Neeraj Faridpuria have allegedly claimed responsibility for the attack outside Elvish's house by sharing a social media post.

For the unversed, Elvish Yadav started his journey from YouTube. He has been the winner of the second season of the show Bigg Boss OTT season 2. Recently, he was seen in 'Laughter Chefs' Season 2. Elvish not only participated, but also won the show along with his partner Karan Kundrra.

