Do influencers share too much on social media? Elvish Yadav case raises questions

New Delhi:

A firing case has come to light at the house of popular YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav. Several rounds were fired at his house, after which Gurugram Police started investigating the matter.

Looking at the seriousness of the matter, Elvish Yadav's father has lodged an FIR. 'On August 17, 2025 at 5:25, several rounds were fired on the ground floor and first floor from above the main gate of our house. This has been confirmed in the CCTV camera installed at the house. The miscreants who fired had come on a bike. This attack has been made on our family with the intent to kill,' read his statement.

What is the whole matter?

This morning, an incident of firing came to light at Elvish Yadav's house. If reports are to be believed, more than two dozen rounds of firing have been done at the YouTuber's house. Reportedly, Gurugram Police reached the spot and started investigating the matter. The responsibility of this firing has been taken by a member of the gangster Bhau gang, whose names are Neeraj Faridpuria and Bhau Bhau Ritoliya.

From Bigg Boss winner to controversy magnet

The firing case has once again drawn attention to the fact that dark side of stardom. Influencers like Elvish, CarryMinati, or others who flaunt lifestyle on YouTube often become soft targets for gangs, stalkers and even rivals.

Moreover, Elvish's name has been associated with more controversies than positive news. After lifting the BB trophy, Elvish was arrested in a snake venom case. Not just that, several FIRs have been filed against him in drug cases as well as in betting app cases.

However, the influencer does not seem to have lost his stardom after any of these cases. Not only has he been making appearances in reality shows like Bigg Boss and Celebrity Chef, but his flattering lifestyle videos still keep popping up.

