Ektaa Kapoor reacts to Anurag Kashyap taking a dig at Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos over 'Sacred Games' A controversy has now arisen between TV queen Ektaa Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap. Read further to know the whole matter.

New Delhi:

Once again, a strong controversy has arisen in Bollywood regarding content. This time, the root of the debate is Netflix and its show 'Sacred Games' launched in India. Director Anurag Kashyap and TV queen Ekta Kapoor have come face to face on this matter and this debate has exposed the conflict of ideologies present within the industry.

What is the whole controversy?

The controversy started with a statement by Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos, in which he said that starting with 'Sacred Games' in India in 2018 was probably his strategic mistake. He also added that if he had a chance again, he would have started Netflix with more 'popular' content.

Anurag Kashyap furious over Netflix CEO's statement

Anurag Kashyap seemed upset with this statement. He called Ted 'dumb' on Instagram and said that if he had to start with saas-bahu dramas, then he is doing the same now. Kashyap's comment was a direct reference to the recent deal between Ektaa Kapoor and Netflix, in which shows are being made in partnership with Balaji Telefilms.

Ektaa Kapoor wrote a post

Ektaa Kapoor did not remain silent on this taunt of Anurag. She reacted sharply on her Instagram story and called Anurag a 'classist' and 'stupid'. Ekta says that in an attempt to show himself as smart, Anurag is demeaning those content formats, which have created an emotional bond with crores of Indian viewers.

Ektaa further wrote that those who consider family stories and saas-bahu dramas as 'low class', actually want to show themselves superior to others. She advised Anurag to show some 'grace' and 'self-awareness', because every content has its place and audience.

War breaks out between Ektaa and Anurag

This entire controversy has once again raised the question whether there is still a 'class divide' between OTT and TV content. It is worth noting that Ektaa Kapoor has created a distinct identity in Indian television with shows like 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', 'Kasauti Zindagi Ki' and 'Kundali Bhagya'. At the same time, filmmakers like Anurag Kashyap are known for stories like 'Gangs of Wasseypur', 'Black Friday' and 'Sacred Games'.

