Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat trailer: Harshvardhan and Sonam’s tragic love story is gripping | Watch The trailer of the most anticipated film 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat' has been released by the makers on Wednesday, October 8, 2025. The film is directed by Milap Zaveri and stars Sonam Bajwa and Harshvardhan Rane in the lead roles.

New Delhi:

The makers of the upcoming romantic drama film 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat', starring Sonam Bajwa and Harshvardhan Rane, released its official trailer on Wednesday, October 8, 2025. Directed by Milap Zaveri, the film follows the story of a duo named Vikramaditya and Adaa Randhawa, played the Harshvardhan and Sonam respectively.

As of now, the makers haven't revealed many details about the plot; however, the trailer gives a glimpse of a story filled with love, heartbreak, and deep emotions. This film is one of the most anticipated films of the year 2025 and is slated to hit the big screens on October 21, 2025, coinciding with Diwali.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat trailer is out

The trailer begins with a voiceover, which appears to be from Harshvardhan Rane. He says, "Tujhse mohabbat karna ae sanam meri zarurat hai, aur ye tere iss badnaseeb dewaane ki deewaniyat hai. (Loving you, my beloved, is my need, and this is the madness of your unfortunate lover)." The trailer also features soulful romantic songs like 'Mera Hua', 'Bol Kaffara Kya Hoga', adding to its appeal.

Watch the trailer below:

The trailer video was released on social media with the caption: "Iss Diwali, itihaas mein pehli baar Raavan khud Sita ko ghar chhodkar aayega. #EkDeewaneKiDEEWANIYAT Trailer out now. In cinemas this Diwali - 21st Oct, 2025." It has garnered over 70 thousand of views on YouTube ever since it was uploaded.

Social media reacts

Social media users reacted to the official trailer with excitement, with many praising Sonam and Harshvardhan Rane's dialogue delivery. One user wrote, "Oh my goddddd! The "dialogues" Damnnnn good.. jaldi release karoo please... killer expressions while dialogue delivery."

Another added, "This trailer is pure brilliance! Every dialogue hits hard, every emotion feels real. Sir, you’ve outdone yourself again The arti scene was a masterpiece — raw, powerful, and unforgettable."

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat: Production details

The movie 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat' is produced by Anshul Garg and Dinesh Jain under the banner of Desi Movies Factory. The music is given by Kunaal Vermaa, Kaushik-Guddu, Rajat Nagpal, Annkur R Pathakk, Rahul Mishra and DJ Chetas. The background score is given by John Stewart Eduri, and the film is edited by Milap Zaveri.

Also Read: Box Office [October 7, 2025]: Kantara Chapter 1 continues to roar; SSKTK and They Call Him OG struggle