Box Office [October 7, 2025]: Kantara Chapter 1 continues to roar; SSKTK and They Call Him OG struggle Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1' inches towards Rs 300 crore in 6 days, dominating the box office. On the other hand, films like 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari', 'OG', and 'Jolly LLB 3' lag behind with lower collections. Read the detailed box office report here.

New Delhi:

The most anticipated prequel to the 2022 blockbuster film 'Kantara', titled 'Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1', has been making a massive impact at the box office just days after its release. The film, directed by and starring Rishab Shetty, has taken audiences by storm, showing strong numbers both on weekends and weekdays.

On the other hand, films like 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' featuring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, and Pawan Kalyan's 'They Call Him OG', and Akshay Kumar's 'Jolly LLB 3' are still trying to hold their ground. Read further to know the box office collections of these films on Tuesday.

Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 inches towards the Rs 300 crore mark

The Kannada action thriller film 'Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1', which hit the silver screens on October 2, 2025, coinciding with Dusshera and Gandhi Jayanti, has been performing well at the box office. The film has collected Rs 290 crore within six days of its release. Talking about its Tuesday collections, the movie minted Rs 33.5 crore across India.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, 'Kantara Chapter 1' has crossed a staggering Rs 400 crores gross worldwide in 6 days, across all versions, becoming the first Kannada film of 2025 to breach this mark.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari's box office collection on Tuesday

Bollywood film 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' starring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra, which saw a box office clash with Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara Chapter 1' is struggling at the domestic box office. The film has earned Rs 36.25 crore so far.

In terms of its Tuesday numbers, Shashank Khaitan's film collected Rs 3 crore. For the unversed, the movie received mixed reviews from the audience and critics, resulting in its IMDb rating of 6.8.

They Call Him OG box office report on day 13

Power star Pawan Kalyan's action thriller film 'They Call Him OG', which had a strong start at the box office, has witnessed a drop in its earnings in the second week of its release. The Telugu-language film collected Rs 1.40 crore on its day 13, bringing its total collections at Indian screens to Rs 185.85 crore.

Notably, apart from Pawan Kalyan, the film stars Emraan Hashmi and Priyanka Arulmohan and others in the lead roles.

Jolly LLB 3 box office collection on day 19

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's comedy-drama film 'Jolly LLB 3' was released on big screens on September 19, 2025. The Bollywood film has managed to cross the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office despite the competition. Subhash Kapoor's directorial collected Rs 0.75 crore on its third Tuesday (Day 19), bringing its total collection to Rs 109.40 crore.

Also Read: Box Office Collection [October 6, 2025]: Kantara Chapter 1, SSKTK's Monday test report