Eid 2025 Playlist: First Class to Jumme Ki Raat, party songs that will force you to shake a leg Eid, the festival of peace and harmony is here. We have carved a party playlist for you to expand the essence of this festival.

Eid, the festival of forgiveness, good deeds, sevayiyaan and family dinners is here. Festivals and filmy sequences based on them have always played a pivotal and important part in Bollywood films. While everyone is drenched in the festive mood, we have formed an Eid party playlist that will definitely exaggerate the fun and enhance the vibe. Have a look at these Bollywood songs, that should be in your Eid playlist.

Mubarak Eid Mubarak (Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge)

The song Mubarak Eid Mubarak from the 2001 film Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge is played a lot on the occasion of Eid. Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen have done a great dance in the song. Salman and Dia Mirza also gave excellent performances in the film.

Chand Nazar Aa Gaya (Hero Hindustani)

The song Chand Nazar Aa Gaya from the 1998 film Hero Hindustani remains on everyone's lips. It is heard a lot on Eid. Sonu Nigam and Alka Yagnik have sung this song. Asad Warsi and Namrata Shirodkar have performed in this song.

Wallah Re Wallah (Tees Maar Khan)

Wallah Re Wallah song is full of explosive music and amazing dance. This song makes the celebration of Eid even more special. This song is from the movie Tees Maar Khan which was released in 2010. The movie could not do anything amazing at the box office, but this song forced people to dance. Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif have done a great dance on this song.

Baaki Sab First Class Hai (Kalank)

Baaki Sab First Class Hai song is from the movie Kalank. This song will make Eid more special. The lyrics of the song are very good. The song is sung by Arijit Singh. Varun Dhawan has done a great dance on this song along with Kiara Advani.

Yun Shabnabi (Saawariya)

This song from the film Saawariya is also heard on the occasion of Eid. Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor have acted in this song. Eid scenes are also shown in the song. Monty Sharma has written this song and Parthiv Gohil has sung it.

Aaj Ki Party (Bajrangi Bhaijaan)

The song Aaj Ki Party from Bajrangi Bhaijaan is also a song heard on Eid. This song has been composed by Pritam and Mika Singh has given voice to it. Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor dance beautifully in the song.

Jumme Ki Raat (Kick)

The song Jumme Ki Raat from the film Kick on Eid also gives a good feeling. Jacqueline Fernandez and Salman Khan have given excellent performances in this song. The song has been given voice by Mika Singh and Palak Muchhal. The song has been composed by Himesh Reshammiya.

Also Read: Chhaava OTT: Here's when Vicky Kaushal's period drama will have its digital release | Deets Inside