Drug Probe: Bharti Singh, husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa granted bail by Special NDPS court

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KKKHATRA_SEASON2_ Bharti Singh, husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa granted bail by Special NDPS court

Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa granted bail by a Special NDPS court in Mumbai. On Sunday, the star couple was sent in judicial custody till December 4 after they were arrested in a drugs seizure and consumption case filed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Shortly after the court order, the couple's lawyer Ayaz Khan filed bail applications and now they have been granted bail. While Bharti was arrested late on Saturday, Harsh was nabbed early Sunday morning by the NCB in the wake of raids at their home and office in Andheri West which led to alleged seizure of 86.50 gm of marijuana or 'ganja'.

The NCB has invoked Sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances pertaining to possession of small quantities of restricted drugs and their consumption. The arrests that shocked the entertainment circles came after they were named by two peddlers arrested from Khar-Danda early on Saturday, according to the NCB. After the seizure, the couple also confessed to consuming drugs, following which they were interrogated and arrested.

"We have arrested Bharti Singh and found a little over 86 gm marijuana from her," NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede said on Saturday. The seized quantity attracts a jail term of six months and/or a fine.

Among other things, Harsh has allegedly told the NCB that he used to procure the drugs for self-consumption only.

The NCB had raided a location in Khar-Danda, a coastal area in Khar suburb, and nabbed a 21-year drug trafficker from whom commercial quantities of drugs like 15 blots of LSD, 40 gm ganja and a psychotropic drug were seized, said Wankhede. Armed with this information, the NCB busted other locations, including the home and offices of the Bharti-Harsh couple in suburban Andheri West's fashionable Lokhandwala Complex and Versova, from where 86.50 gm of the banned marijuana was seized.

Both Bharti and Harsh are well-known television personalities producing or hosting programmes, besides appearing in reality shows like 'Khatron Ka Khiladi', 'Kapil Sharma Show', and other tele serials.