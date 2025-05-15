Do you know which is the first Indian films that was premiered at Cannes Film Festival? Know here The Cannes Film Festival 2025 started on May 13 and will go on till May 24. Let us have a look at Indian films and their history at Cannes.

The 78th Cannes Film Festival is being organised in the city of Cannes, France, from May 13 to 24. Last year, at the Cannes Film Festival 2024, Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia's film 'All We Imagine As Light' was screened in the prestigious Palme d'Or category. A film from India was nominated in this category after 30 years. Apart from this, the film also won the Grand Prix award last year. But do you know that over the years, several Indian films have been premiered at Cannes? Yes! Read further to know about the first and latest films being premiered at the Cannes Film Festival.

This Indian film was shown for the first time in Cannes

Indian films started premiering at Cannes since its inception in 1946. The first Indian film to be shown in Cannes was 'Neecha Nagar'. Director Chetan Anand's film 'Neecha Nagar' made its first appearance in Cannes. This film was awarded the 'Grand Prix du Festival International du Film'. Let us tell you that the Grand Prix is given by the festival jury to one of the competing feature films.

Indian films at Cannes this year

Five Indian films will be screened at the Cannes Film Festival this year. See the list:

Homebound: Neeraj Gheywan's 'Homebound' has been selected for the 'Un Certain Regard' section of the Cannes Film Festival. It is produced by Karan Johar. It stars Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter in the lead roles.

Neeraj Gheywan's 'Homebound' has been selected for the 'Un Certain Regard' section of the Cannes Film Festival. It is produced by Karan Johar. It stars Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter in the lead roles. Aranayer Din Ratri: The Bengali film 'Aranayer Din Ratri' will also be screened at Cannes. This film, directed by Satyajit Ray, will have its world premiere. 'Aranayer Din Ratri' was released in 1970. The film stars veteran actors like Sharmila Tagore, Simi Grewal, Aparna Sen, Soumitra Chatterjee and Shubhendu Chatterjee.

The Bengali film 'Aranayer Din Ratri' will also be screened at Cannes. This film, directed by Satyajit Ray, will have its world premiere. 'Aranayer Din Ratri' was released in 1970. The film stars veteran actors like Sharmila Tagore, Simi Grewal, Aparna Sen, Soumitra Chatterjee and Shubhendu Chatterjee. Tanvi the Great: The world premiere of the film 'Tanvi the Great' directed by Anupam Kher, is going to take place at the 'Marche du Film' of the Cannes Film Festival 2025. Shubhangi Dutt is making her big-screen debut with this film. Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swamy, Pallavi Joshi and Karan Tacker are part of the film.

The world premiere of the film 'Tanvi the Great' directed by Anupam Kher, is going to take place at the 'Marche du Film' of the Cannes Film Festival 2025. Shubhangi Dutt is making her big-screen debut with this film. Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swamy, Pallavi Joshi and Karan Tacker are part of the film. A Doll Made Up of Clay: It is a short film made by students of the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute in Kolkata. It has been selected for the 'La Cinéfe section'.

Charak: Directed by Shiladitya Maulik and produced by Sudipto Sen, the film highlights the traditional Charak Puja of Bengal and the superstitions associated with it, especially the horrific scenes like burning and hurting oneself.

