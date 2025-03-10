Do you know the age difference between Keerthy Suresh and her husband Antony Thattil? The couple studied together in school and fell in love. Keerthy and Anthony tied the knot after 15 years of dating in Goa, last year.

National Award-winning South Indian actress Keerthy Suresh married her long-time boyfriend Anthony Thattil on December 12, 2024 during a private ceremony in Goa. She shared her wedding pictures from both South Indian and Christian weddings on social media. It is significant to note that the two have known each other for 15 years and are now officially married. But did you know that the couple has an age difference of 7 years?

Yes! During an interview, Keerthy revealed that she met her now husband in school when he was 7 years older than her. Moreover, the couple dated for 15 years before tying the knot. They even endured 5 years of long-distance relationship before becoming one.

Who is Anthony Thattil?

For those who don't know, Anthony is a businessman from Kochi, Kerala, who now resides in Dubai. In addition to running a few companies registered in Keerthy's homeland of Chennai, he owns a well-known chain of resorts in his hometown. Even though Antony is wealthy and successful, he prefers to live a quiet life away from the limelight. The newlyweds have known each other for years. Moreover, they studied together in school and later started dating. Keerthy and Anthony have tied the knot after 15 years of togetherness in Goa.

On the work front

Talking about work, South actress Keerthy was last seen in the film Baby John. Apart from Keerthi Suresh, Varun Dhawan, Zara Jyana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav have also played lead roles in the film. Baby John was the Hindi remake of Atlee's 2016 Tamil film Theri. The film is directed by Kalij and produced by Atlee. Keerthy will next be seen in Revolver Rita and Akka. Both films are scheduled for release this year.

