12th Fail to Super 30: Inspiring biopics on JioHotstar that are all about grit, glory and greatness

Biopics have a remarkable ability to transform exceptional travels into inspiration for films by bringing real-life stories to the big screen. In addition to honoring the lives of extraordinary people, these movies inspire viewers to be more determined. A wealth of stirring biopics that tell tales of perseverance, brilliance, and unflinching spirit can be found on JioHotstar. Let's have a look at films that highlight the achievements of academic achievers and sports heroes, serving as a reminder that anything is achievable with hard work and enthusiasm.

12th Fail

12th Fail is a poignant tale inspired by the real-life journey of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, who defies all odds to turn his failures into success. The film follows his relentless pursuit of becoming a civil servant, showcasing how resilience and determination can rewrite destiny. With its heartfelt narrative and powerful performances, the story sheds light on the struggles faced by millions of aspirants. It’s an inspiring tribute to those who dare to dream despite setbacks. A must-watch for anyone seeking motivation to rise above life's challenges.

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story tells the extraordinary tale of India's cricket legend, Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The movie depicts his undying passion and determination as he rises from his modest origins in a tiny hamlet to become one of the greatest cricket players in the world. It explores the unseen hardships, giving ups, and turning points that shaped his ascent to fame. For cricket fans and anyone looking for inspiration to pursue their goals, this is the ideal watch.

Chhapaak

The life of acid assault survivor Laxmi Agarwal is the subject of the compelling biographical play Chhapaak. The character of Malti, portrayed by Deepika Padukone, demonstrates the human spirit's tenacity through her transformation from victim to activist. The film highlights the legal struggle for justice as well as the horrific facts of acid assaults. It emphasises the value of inner strength while delicately capturing the psychological and physical anguish experienced by survivors. Chhapaak is an enlightening and motivational tale of bravery and optimism.

Mary Kom

The inspirational story of Indian boxing great Mary Kom is depicted in the biographical sports drama Mary Kom. In the title role, Priyanka Chopra portrays the athlete's battle to defy social expectations and follow her love of boxing. Her perseverance, hard work, and dedication in conquering challenges to become a world champion are highlighted in the movie. It explores the obstacles women in athletics encounter as well as the steadfast support of family in realising goals. Mary Kom pays homage to one of India's greatest sports stars' unwavering passion.

Super 30

The biography of famous mathematician Anand Kumar is the inspiration for the biographical play Super 30. The movie, which stars Hrithik Roshan in the lead role, centers on Anand's efforts to prepare impoverished kids for the extremely difficult IIT admission tests. It emphasises how education can change lives and end the cycle of poverty. The narrative honors the unselfish commitment of a teacher who encourages young people to have high dreams. Super 30 demonstrates how one person's vision may transform countless lives with its stirring message and poignant narrative.

