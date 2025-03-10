Do you know Janhvi Kapoor's Dhadak is based on this Marathi film? It's gearing up for re-release Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar Sairat's Sairat will be released on the big screens from March 21 onwards but only in Maharashtra.

For the past few months, Bollywood has been in full swing with the re-release craze. Things have reached a point where one or more films are being re-released every Friday. Now, it seems that the re-release craze has spread to Marathi cinema as well. Nagraj Popatrao Manjule's 2016 blockbuster Sairat is now all set to be re-released in theatres across Maharashtra. The film marked the debut of Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar.

Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar Sairat's Sairat will be released on the big screens from March 21 onwards but only in Maharashtra. It is also significant to note that Janhvi Kapoor marked her acting debut with Dhadak, the Hindi remake of Sairat. The Bollywood film also featured Ishan Khatter in the lead role. He was one film old then, as he had worked on Beyond The Clouds by then, but it was Janhvi's first film.

The Sairat team reacts to re-release

Sharing his thoughts on this, Director Manjule said in a statement, "When we made this film, we did not know that it would get so much love from the audience. We did our work honestly. Sairat made a place in the hearts of the audience not only in Maharashtra but all over India and now we have got the opportunity to re-release this film. What could be more joyful than this?"

Rinku Rajguru said, "Sairat is an important part of my life. My character, Archie got tremendous love from the audience. This film not only gave me recognition but also earned me a place in the hearts of the audience. I am happy and proud that Sairat is being released again. I will always be grateful to Nagraj Manjule for trusting me and giving me the opportunity to work on this film."

Akash Thosar said, "Sairat is the first film of my career and my most important project to date. My character Parshya gave me recognition in the hearts of the audience. The success of Sairat is still fresh in our minds. I am happy that the film is being released again. I am sure that the audience will once again accept the film in the same way."

