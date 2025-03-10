'Idher udher milte rehte hain...,' Shahid Kapoor reacts to hugging Kareena Kapoor at IIFA 2025 Recently, a video of Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor surfaced from IIFA 2025, in which the ex-couple was seen together. As soon as Kareena came on stage, she hugged Shahid and then also talked to him. Now, the actor has also reacted to this.

Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor were once counted among the most powerful couple of the Hindi film industry. They dated each other for years, but then both parted ways in 2006. After the breakup, Shahid and Kareena kept a distance from each other and even ignored each other at public events. But recently, they not only met at IIFA 2025 but also hugged and talked to each other. This video of theirs was very much discussed on social media, on which now the Shahid has also reacted.

What did Shahid say on meeting with Kareena?

Shahid Kapoor reacted to his meeting with Kareena and said that they keep meeting each other often. The Haider actor said about his meeting with Kareena during a media interaction, "This is nothing new; we keep meeting each other. Today, we met on stage, and we keep meeting here and there, but this is a very normal thing for us. If people like it, then it is good."

Watch the video here:

Shahid-Kareena's meeting at IIFA

Shahid and Kareena attended the press conference for IIFA on Saturday, where both of them met each other with a lot of love. As soon as Kareena came on stage, she saw Shahid and hugged him. After this, Bebo met her friend Karan Johar in a very loving manner and then was seen talking to Shahid. Seeing the video, fans remembered Aditya and Geet from the 2007 hit film 'Jab We Met'.

Shahid-Kareena worked together in these films

Let us tell you, Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, apart from 'Jab We Met', have worked together in films like '36 China Town', 'Chup Chup Ke' and 'Fida' and at one time both were dating each other. Shahid and Kareena dated each other for several years in the early 2000s, but both separated in 2007 before the release of Jab We Met. Later, they starred in 'Udta Punjab' in 2016 but had no scenes together.

