IIFA Awards 2025: Laapataa Ladies dominates; Lakshya, Kartik Aaryan wins Best Actor | See Full Winners List The full list of winners of the IIFA Awards 2025 has been revealed. 'Laapataa Ladies' dominated the International Indian Film Academy Awards 2025.

The full list of IIFA Awards 2025 winners was released on Sunday night. The Silver Jubilee edition of the IIFA Awards was held in a grand ceremony in Jaipur on Sunday. Many stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar and Kartik Aryan were seen making a splash at the red carpet. After the Digital Awards on Saturday, the Film Awards were distributed on Sunday and 'Laapataa Ladies' emerged as the biggest winner of the night. Kiran Rao's film won 10 awards in total. Kartik Aaryan also won big, while 'Kill' also won several trophies. Let's have a look the winners of IIFA 2025 here.

Full list of winners here:

Best Performance in a Leading Role (Male) - Kartik Aaryan (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3)

Best Performance in a Leading Role (Female) - Nitanshi Goyal (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Direction - Kiran Rao (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Performance in a Negative Role - Raghav Juyal (Kill)

Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Female) - Janaki Bodiwala (Shaitan)

Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Male) - Ravi Kishan (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Story in Popular Category (Original) - Biplab Goswami (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Story (Adapted) - Sriram Raghavan, Arijit Biswas, Pooja Ladha Surti, and Anukriti Pandey (Merry Christmas)

Best Directorial Debut - Kunal Kemmu (Madgaon Express)

Best Debut (Male) - Lakshya Lalwani (Kill)

Best Debut (Female) - Pratibha Ranta (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Music Director - Ram Sampath (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Lyrics - Prashant Pandey (Sajni from Laapataa Ladies)

Best Singer (Male) - Jubin Nautiyal (Dua from Article 370)

Best Singer (Female) - Shreya Ghoshal (Ami J Tomar from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.0)

Best Music Design - Subash Sahu, Boloy Kumar Doloi, Rahul Karpe (Kill)

Best Screenplay - Sneha Desai (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Dialogues - Arjun Dhawan, Aditya Dhar, Aditya Suhas Jambhale, Monal Thakar (Article 370)

Best Editing - Jabeen Merchant (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Cinematography - Rafi Mehmood (Kill)

Best Choreography - Bosco-Caesar (Tauba from Bad News Tauba)

Best Special Effects - Red Chillies VFX (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3)

Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema - Rakesh Roshan

Kareena performed at IIFA 2025

IIFA 2025 began in Jaipur on March 8 and concluded on March 9. Kareena Kapoor Khan performed at the awards ceremony. She paid tribute to her grandfather, filmmaker Raj Kapoor. Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Nora Fatehi and Kartik Aaryan were also seen on stage with her.

