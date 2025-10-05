Diwali 2025 releases [October 17-20]: Ayushmann’s Thama, Harshvardhan’s Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat and more This Diwali 2025, Bollywood gears up for multiple big releases — Ayushmann’s Thama, Harshvardhan’s Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat and an exciting festive lineup.

As Diwali approaches, Bollywood is gearing up for another massive festive box office clash. After 2024’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs Singham Again showdown, this year promises another thrilling battle for audience attention.

In 2025, Ayushmann Khurrana’s Thama and Harshvardhan Rane’s Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat are set to clash head-on, with both films releasing on October 21, just a day after the main Diwali festivities.

Thama: Ayushmann and Rashmika’s bloody love story

Produced by Maddock Films, Thama is the fifth entry in the studio’s popular horror-comedy universe. Described as a “bloody love story,” the film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal, and Faisal Malik.

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, who previously helmed Munjya, Thama promises a mix of romance, supernatural thrill, and quirky humour. Nawazuddin will reportedly play the antagonist in this dark fantasy world.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat: Harshvardhan Rane’s intense love story

On the same day, Harshvardhan Rane returns with Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, a passionate romantic drama co-starring Sonam Bajwa. Directed by Milap Zaveri, the film will explore obsessive love and emotional intensity, a space where Rane has previously shined in Sanam Teri Kasam.

With the surprise success of Saiyaara earlier this year, audiences have rekindled their love for intense romance, making Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat a film to watch out for.

Mahayoddha Rama adds epic competition

Joining the festive lineup is the 3D animated feature Mahayoddha Rama, set to release on October 17, a few days before Diwali. Following the success of Mahavatar Narasimha, this mythological film is generating huge buzz.

The star-studded voice cast includes Kunal Kapoor as Lord Rama, Jimmy Shergill as Lakshmana, Mouni Roy as Sita, Mukesh Rishi as Hanuman, and Gulshan Grover as Ravana. The film promises an immersive retelling of the Ramayana in cutting-edge animation.

Tamil cinema joins the Diwali lineup

Diwali 2025 won’t just belong to Hindi releases. Tamil filmmakers are also rolling out major titles this festive season:

Dude (October 17): Starring Pradeep Ranganathan, Mamitha Baiju, and R Sarathkumar.

Starring Pradeep Ranganathan, Mamitha Baiju, and R Sarathkumar. Diesel (October 17): Featuring Harish Kalyan, Athulya Ravi, and Vinay Rai.

Featuring Harish Kalyan, Athulya Ravi, and Vinay Rai. Love Insurance Kompany (October 17): Written and directed by Vignesh Shivan, featuring Pradeep Ranganathan, SJ Suryah, and Krithi Shetty.

Written and directed by Vignesh Shivan, featuring Pradeep Ranganathan, SJ Suryah, and Krithi Shetty. Bison: Kaalamaadan (October 17): Directed by Mari Selvaraj with Dhruv Vikram and Anupama Parameswaran.

The big question: who will win Diwali 2025?

With Thama bringing supernatural thrills, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat offering passionate romance, and Mahayoddha Rama delivering mythological grandeur, Diwali 2025 will be one of the biggest box office weekends of the year.

All eyes will be on which film rules the charts, but one thing’s certain: movie lovers across India are in for a cinematic celebration.

