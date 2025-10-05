Not Shah Rukh Khan, but HE is the richest Bollywood celebrity on Hurun India Rich List 2025 While Shah Rukh Khan made an entry into the Billionaire category on Hurun Rich List 2025, he still not the richest Bollywood celeb. It is someone who has never acted or directed a film. Let's find out who he is.

New Delhi:

The Hurun India Rich List was recently released and according to it, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has become the first Indian actor to become a billionaire this year. According to the list, Shah Rukh's net worth is now $1.4 billion, making him the richest actor in the world.

However, surprisingly, Shah Rukh is not the richest Bollywood celebrity. In this regard, Shah Rukh has been surpassed by a man who has never acted or directed a film.

Ronnie Screwvala beats Shah Rukh Khan

According to the Hurun India Rich List 2025, the richest person in the Hindi film industry is producer Ronnie Screwvala. His net worth is estimated at $1.5 billion (approximately Rs 13,300 crore). This makes him even richer than the Bollywood superstar. According to Hurun, SRK's net worth is Rs 12,490 crore. Shah Rukh Khan is ahead of Karan Johar (Rs 1,880 crore) and the Bachchan family (Rs 1,630 crore).

Ronnie Screwvala's work

Ronnie Screwvala began his career in the 1980s manufacturing toothbrushes. He then established his own cable TV network. In 1990, he founded UTV, which initially became a TV studio and later a film production company. He produced films such as Lakshya, Swades, Rang De Basanti, Jodhaa Akbar and Fashion. In 2012, UTV was acquired by Disney for $1 billion. Screwvala then founded RSVP Movies, under which he produced films such as Kedarnath, Uri and Sam Bahadur, the film which won three National Awards this year.

The Hurun Institute on Wednesday released its annual Hurun India Rich List for the year 2025. This list details India's richest individuals across sectors such as business, industry, entertainment, and sports. Shah Rukh Khan this year, turned world's richest actor.

Also Read: Hurun Rich List 2025: Shah Rukh Khan crowned richest Indian actor, see who else made the top 5