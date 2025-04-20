Disha Patani's sister, ex-army officer Khushboo, heroes up to rescue abandoned infant in Bareilly Khushboo Patani, former Army officer and sister of Disha Patani, gained widespread admiration for rescuing an abandoned infant in Bareilly, showcasing her compassion and bravery.

New Delhi:

In a heartwarming and courageous act, Khushboo Patani, the sister of Bollywood actress Disha Patani, has captured the attention of the internet for her selfless humanitarian efforts. A former Lieutenant in the Indian Army, Khushboo’s quick thinking and determination led to the rescue of an abandoned infant in Bareilly on Sunday morning, a gesture that has left people in awe.

A morning walk turns into a life-saving mission

Khushboo was out for her morning walk when she heard faint cries coming from an abandoned, dilapidated building near her home in Bareilly. Upon investigating, she discovered a nine-to-ten-month-old infant lying on the ground, crying and visibly injured. With no clear way to access the building, Khushboo did not hesitate. She bravely scaled a wall to reach the child, who was in desperate need of help.

In a video shared on social media, Khushboo can be seen holding the child in her arms, comforting her as she cries. “If you are from Bareilly and this is your child, then tell us why you left her in this condition. Shame on such parents!” she says, her voice full of emotion and disbelief. Her message ended with a plea: “Please identify and share the pictures of the girl child.”

Khushboo rushed the infant to her home, where she administered first aid and reassured the child, promising to make sure she would be safe. The police were quickly notified, and the child was later transferred to a district hospital for treatment.

The internet praises her compassion

The video, which Khushboo shared on Instagram, has gone viral, with thousands of people expressing their admiration for her bravery. In the caption, she wrote: “Jako rakhe saiyan, maar sake nah koi (Nobody can harm one whom God protects). I hope she will be taken care of by the authorities, and I will ensure that she goes to the right hands.” Khushboo's call to action resonated deeply with many, and the post garnered widespread support from her followers, as well as Bollywood celebrities like Bhumi Pednekar, who commented, "God bless her and you!"

“Once a soldier, always on duty. Hats off to you, ma’am,” one fan remarked, underscoring Khushboo’s undying commitment to helping others despite her transition from the Army to civilian life.

A call for justice

Khushboo’s brave act has also ignited a wave of concern for the welfare of abandoned children in India. The police have already started investigating the incident, checking nearby CCTV footage to track down those responsible for abandoning the infant. Circle Officer (City-I) Pankaj Srivastava confirmed the police’s ongoing efforts to bring justice to the innocent child.

Khushboo, who is now a fitness coach and entrepreneur, continues to be a role model for compassion, courage, and leadership. She has proven that heroism isn’t just about grand gestures; sometimes, it’s about making the right call at the right moment to save a life.

Khushboo's selfless act serves as a reminder that kindness and bravery can shine through in the most unexpected of situations, and that we all have the power to make a difference in someone’s life.