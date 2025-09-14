Disha Patani's father reacts to firing at Bareilly house | Deets Inside Disha Patani's father broke his silence at the firing outside his house in Bareilly. Read further to know what he said.

New Delhi:

Three to four rounds were fired outside Bollywood actress Disha Patani's house in UP's Bareilly on the night of September 11 by unidentified assailants. Later, a comment by his sister, Khushboo Patani, was linked to spiritual guru Premanand Ji Maharaj.

Now their father, Jagdish Patani, has reacted to the whole matter as he defended his daughter and said that her comment was misrepresented. Speaking to ANI, he said, 'Khushboo was misrepresented. Her name was dragged into the Premanand Ji Maharaj case. We are Sanatanis and respect saints. If someone is misrepresenting her statement, then it is a conspiracy to humiliate us.'

About the aerial firing outside Disha's house

Officials said that several rounds of firing took place and two rounds of aerial firing were reported at around 4:30 am. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident. Meanwhile, the Dhelana brothers, Virendra and Mahendra, have claimed responsibility for the attack. In a purported social media post, the duo issued a warning to the film industry.

The message reads, 'I, Virendra Charan, Mahendra Saran (Delana), brothers, the firing that happened today at Khushboo Patani/Disha Patani's (Bollywood actress) house (Villa No. 40, Civil Lines, Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh) is ours. They have insulted our revered saints (Premanand Ji Maharaj and Aniruddhacharya Ji Maharaj). They have tried to degrade our Sanatan Dharma. Insults to our deities will not be tolerated. This was just a trailer. Next time, if they or anyone else disrespects our religion, no one will survive in their house.'

Khushboo lashed out at Aniruddhacharya's comment

Former army officer Khushboo Patani recently strongly criticised religious speaker Aniruddhacharya Maharaj over his comment on live-in relationships. However, people misunderstood her and assumed that she was questioning Premanand Ji Maharaj's statement on youth having multiple relationships. After being trolled for this misunderstanding, she issued an official clarification and threatened that she would take legal action if the trolling continued.

Khushboo Patani captioned her post, 'Fake news against me! Deliberate attempt to defame me! All accounts deliberately spreading fake news against me will be sued by me under the law of the country. We will file a case against you under defamation under IPC 499 and 500, forgery and manipulation under IPC 465 and 469, spreading fake news or misleading content under IPC 505 (1)(b), outraging the modesty of a woman, cyber crime and online harassment of me under IT Act 66, 66D, 67.'

