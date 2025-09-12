Shots fired outside actor Disha Patani's house in Bareilly, probe on Disha Patani house firing: Multiple rounds were fired by bike-borne assailants outside Disha Patani's house in Bareilly.

Bareilly:

Shots were fired outside Bollywood actress Disha Patani's house in UP's Bareilly late Thursday night.

According to the police, three to four rounds were fired by unidentified assailants. No injuries were reported in the incident. Authorities have launched a search to track down those responsible for the shooting.

Police have formed five separate teams to catch the accused. Security at Disha Patani’s house has been stepped up by the police.

A Facebook post has gone viral in which gangster Rohit Godara has claimed responsibility for the firing at the actress’s house. However, the post is not verified, and Bareilly police are investigating it.