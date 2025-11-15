Dining with the Kapoors trailer release, Instagram user ask, 'Where is Alia Bhatt?' The trailer for Dining with the Kapoors, a documentary about Bollywood's Kapoor family, has been released. The trailer looks entertaining.

New Delhi:

A Netflix documentary about 'India's first film family' will soon be released. The Dining with the Kapoors trailer has been released on Saturday.

Everyone from Kareena Kapoor to Ranbir Kapoor appeared in completely different looks. However, Alia Bhatt's absence left fans upset.

Kareena's secret revealed

The trailer for Dining with the Kapoors begins with the entire Kapoor family gathering for Raj Kapoor's 100th birth anniversary. Everyone mentions that the family is passionate about food and drinks. Ranbir is also seen cooking with his cousin. Everyone shares special family moments. Ranbir Kapoor is also seen having a lot of fun in the trailer. Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor's cousin revealed that she loves gossip.

Users question Alia Bhatt's absense

Saif Ali Khan was also seen with Kareena Kapoor in the trailer of Dining with the Kapoors. He is the son-in-law of the Kapoor family. However, Alia Bhatt was not seen with Ranbir Kapoor. Fans were quite upset by the actress's absence from the Kapoor family, which prompted questions from users. Fans asked, 'Where is Alia?'

A user wrote, 'Why is Alia never a part of Kapoor things. She is never scene in Ganpati visarjan too'. Another comment read, 'Alia is also a Kapoor now, where is she. I hope it's a surprise and not an absence'.

Have a look at the Dining with the Kapoors trailer here:

Dining with the Kapoors release date

For nearly a century, the Kapoors have ruled the box office and our hearts. For this special, Bollywood’s first film family has come together to honour the legendary Raj Kapoor on his 100th birthday, with a heartfelt celebration of that legacy.

In the documentary, Dining with the Kapoors, members of the Kapoor family will share many memories, especially those related to Raj Kapoor. The documentary will stream on Netflix on November 21.

