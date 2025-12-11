Diljit Dosanjh wraps second collaboration with Imtiaz Ali after Amar Singh Chamkila | See pics After the award-winning film 'Amar Singh Chamkila', Diljit Dosanjh and director Imtiaz Ali are collaborating again. The Punjabi singer and actor has shared an update about the shooting in his recent vlog.

On Thursday, Diljit Dosanjh shared a mini-vlog with his fans on his Instagram page. He is currently in Punjab, where he is shooting for his upcoming film with Imtiaz Ali. In the vlog, he shares his daily routine with his fans, in addition to giving updates about the shooting.

After a few hours, now Diljit has also shared images from the Imtiaz Ali's movie sets and has shared the official update on the movie's wrap. Yes! Imtiaz Ali and Diljit's second collaboration has been shot from the actor's end. However, since, no information about the film is available, hence, it hard to predict if Diljit shot for Fahad Faasil, Triptii Dimri movie or a separate full fledged film with Amar Singh Chamkila director.

Diljit Dosanjh's fun vlog

In the mini-vlog, Diljit shares his daily routine with his fans in a funny way. He wakes up at four in the morning and starts with exercise. Then he has a healthy breakfast. After that, he heads to the set of Imtiaz Ali's film. He thanks Imtiaz in the vlog. This is Imtiaz's second project with Diljit after Amar Singh Chamkila.

The mini-vlog also showcased Diljit's humorous side. Fans loved his playful commentary. Several fans also came to meet him on the film's shooting set. Diljit seemed very happy shooting in Punjab.

Diljit to be seen in Border 2

Diljit Dosanjh will be seen in the film Border 2 next year. The film will be released before Republic Day, on January 23, 2026. Besides Diljit Dosanjh, Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan will also be seen in the film. Diljit Dosanjh is playing the role of Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon in Border 2, an officer of the Indian Air Force who is remembered for his bravery in the 1971 war. He was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra.

