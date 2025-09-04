Diljit Dosanjh extends support to Punjab flood victims, says 'We all stand with them' | Video Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh took to his Instagram handle to express concern for the people who were affected devastating floods in Punjab. He said, "We all stand with them" in these difficult times.

New Delhi:

Punjabi singer-turned-actor Diljit Dosanjh has shown his support for the people of Punjab who were affected by the recent floods. By sharing a video on Instagram, he expressed his concern for the people and mentioned that he stands with the Punjab flood victims.

On Thursday, Diljit took to his Instagram and while speaking in Hindi, he said, "Punjab Ke halaat, baad ki vajah se bahot kaharab hai logo ke ghar beh chuke hai, fasle tabah ho chuki hai, pashu, gaye, bhes mar chuke hai, logo ki zindangiya barbad ho chuki hai. Punjab zakhmi hai, par hara nahi hai (The situation in Punjab is very bad because of the floods. People’s homes have been washed away, crops have been destroyed, cattle and livestock have died, and people’s lives have been shattered. Punjab is wounded, but it has not been defeated).

He further added, "Hum Punjab ki god se uthe hai, Punjab ne hme god liya hai, aur humne Punjab ki god mei hi marna hai. Jitne bhi peedit parivaar hai, hum unse kehna chahte hai ki hum unke saath hai (We have risen from the lap of Punjab, Punjab has embraced us, and we shall return to its lap one day. To all the affected families, we want to say that we are with you)."

