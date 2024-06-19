'Dil Rakh...', Shraddha Kapoor makes her relationship official with Rahul Mody, shares mushy picture

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shraddha Kapoor with Rahul Mody

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most active Bollywood actors on social media. Apart from her professional life, discussing her personal life also grabs attention on and off social media. The Aashiqui 2 actress has often been spotted with Rahul Mody on several occasions which sparked the rumours of her romance with the latter.

The actress has now responded to it by posting an adorable picture of her with Rahul which confirms their relationship. Shraddha Kapoor took to Instagram stories to share a picture and wrote in the caption, "Dil rakh le, neend toh vaapis de de yaar". She also tagged Rahul Mody.

Image Source : INSTAGRAMShraddha Kapoor's cute picture with Rahul Mody

For those who don't know, this rumour has been floating for many months that Shraddha is dating Rahul. However, the couple never accepted any of these speculations. Whereas both have been spotted together on many occasions. For the unversed, Rahul has been credited on IMDb as the writer of Luv Ranjan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and even Shraddha, the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar. Both of them met for the first time on the set of the film and reportedly their friendship turned into love.

There are reports that in 2022 when Shraddha had an alleged breakup with photographer Rohan Shrestha. Born and brought up in Mumbai, Rahul studied at Whistling Woods International Institute. He interned on the sets of the 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama and worked as an associate director on other projects such as Akash Vani. His father Amod is a businessman. Reports claimed that Shraddha was in a relationship with him but then the couple called it quits.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in Luv Ranjan's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar. The film featured Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. She will next be seen in Stree 2 opposite Rajkumar Rao. This film is a sequel to 2018's superhit film Stree. The makers recently released the teaser of Stree 2 which was unveiled in the theatres, attached to the film Munjya. Apart from this, the actor will also feature in a mythological adaptation, and in a time-travel film. ​

