Bichchoo to Iravian: 5 films showcasing Ashish Vidyarthi's exceptional performance | Birthday Special

Veteran Bollywood actor Ashish Vidyarthi is one of the exceptional actors in the industry. His brilliant acting skills have enthralled the audience despite his villainous role. The National Award-winning actor boasts of acting in about 200 films in multiple languages including Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam and Telugu. On the occasion of his 62nd birthday, let's see a few of the popular films he has been part of.

1. Iraivan

Iraivan is a Tamil-language film and it tells the story of a city that lives in fear of a psychotic killer and confidence in the police wanes. Arjun and Andres finally arrest the killer, but he escapes and chaos reigns again. The film stars Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Suresh, Lachugram, Nayanthara, Rahul Bose and Vinod Kishan.

2. Ghilli

Ghilli is a Tamil language sports film that tells the story of Velu, an aspiring Kabaddi player, who is in Madurai to participate in one of the regional matches when he rescues Dhanalakshmi from Muthupandi, a powerful man keen on marrying the girl against her wishes. The film stars Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan, Janaki Subesh and Dhamu.

3. Bichhoo

Bichhoo is a Hindi language action film which tells the story of Jeeva, a young man, who becomes a professional assassin after the death of his family and girlfriend. He ends up meeting Kiran and takes her under his wing so that she can avenge her family. The film stars Bobby Deol, Rani Mukerji, Farida Jalal, Sachin Khedekar and Mohan Joshi among others.

4. Pokiri

Pokiri is a Telugu language action film which tells the story of Krishna, a police officer, who disguises himself as a thug and joins the mafia to wipe out the underworld. Meanwhile, he falls in love with Shruti, an aerobics teacher. The film stars Mahesh Babu, Prakash Raj, Ileana D'Cruz, Sayaji Shinde, Nassar and Brahmanandam among others.

5. Kannadadda Kiran Bedi

Kannadadda Kiran Bedi is a Kannada action film which follows the story of Kiran Bedi, an IPS officer, who dies during a fight with a criminal gang. When her father accidentally meets her lookalike, Bhagyalakshmi, he trains her to become an IPS officer. The film stars Malashri, Srinivasa Murthy, Sayaji Shinde, Rangayana Raghu and Telangana Sakuntala among others.

