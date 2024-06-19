'I don't know what made Farhan...', Hrithik Roshan on Lakshya being 'a turning point' in his career

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Hrithik Roshan in Lakshya

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has been everyone's favourite star in the industry ever since he made his big debut in the 2000 film Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai. From charming the audience with his sassy dance moves to the innocence of his face, with his first film itself, the actor made it quite clear that he is here to rule.

The actor took to his Instagram to share a video. In the clip he said he was in awe of Farhan, his childhood friend, who was fresh from the success of his 2001 directorial debut "Dil Chahta Hai". "he was in awe of Farhan, his childhood friend, who was fresh from the success of his 2001 directorial debut "Dil Chahta Hai. When I saw his first film, I was like, 'How has this person made this film? How? Where did he get the courage, knowledge, or information?' He had written this beautiful script, and more than the story or the big cause, it was the character of Karan Shergill that was me.

"I don't know what made Farhan cast me, but perhaps that director's mind could see through and understand a person's countenance, knowing that this human had been through certain things that would make him the perfect cast for this film".

He further said, "I had been through all those experiences in very similar ways. Karan Shergill was me. I did not need to do much. The naivety, spontaneity, anger, being on the cusp of maturity, learning the ways, being completely confused and dumbfounded as to what I was going to do in my life, not having any hopeful avenues — I went through that crossroad so greatly and intensely in my life that it just came naturally to me."

"I truly think it's a film that was destined to be. It has gone a long way in changing people's lives, and livelihoods as well. I'm just full of gratitude that this film happened in my life and that I got a chance to grow via this film and via these people that I worked with," he said.

"Lakshya", which won critical acclaim for both Hrithik and Farhan, was released in theatres on June 18, 2004. It also emerged as a hit at the box office. The film follows the story of Karan, an aimless young man, who joins the Indian Army on a whim but backs out when he finds a soldier's life to be difficult. When this creates conflict with his girlfriend, he rejoins to make her proud. Lakshya also stars Preity Zinta, Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Om Puri and Sharad Kapoor among others.

