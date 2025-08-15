Did you know this actor played the role of Gandhi in 1982 period drama film? Read further to know about the actor who portrayed the role of Mahatama Gandhi in the period drama film 'Gandhi' released in 1982.

There have been several Bollywood films that showcase the themes of India’s freedom struggle. Notable examples include Gandhi and The Legend of Bhagat Singh. There's one figure who appears frequently in such films, and that is Mahatma Gandhi, who played an important role in India’s freedom struggle, leading the nation’s non-violent resistance against British rule.

In this article, let us tell you about the actor whose portrayal of Mahatma Gandhi in the 1982 film Gandhi became one of the most remembered among all who have played the character on screen.

Who is this actor?

Over the years, several actors such as Naseeruddin Shah, Aamir Khan, Boman Irani, and Pratik Gandhi have portrayed Gandhi in films or series. However, Ben Kingsley’s portrayal in the 1982 film remains the most iconic and widely remembered.

The 1982 docudrama film 'Gandhi' was directed by Richard Attenborough and written by John Briley. In this film, Ben Kingsley's role as Mahatma Gandhi was loved by the audience. The film was based on the life of Mahatma Gandhi, a lawyer, who became the famed leader of the Indian revolts against British rule.

The music of this film was composed by Ravi Shankar, the film was edited by John Bloom, and the cinematography of this movie was done by Ronnie Taylor and Billy Williams.

Star cast of the movie 'Gandhi'

Besides Ben Kingsley, the film features actors like John Gielgud, Rohini Hattangadi, Roshan Seth, Candice Bergen, Edward Fox, Trevor Howard, John Mills, Martin Sheen, Ian Charleson, Athol Fugard, Saeed Jaffrey, Geraldine James, Alyque Padamsee, Amrish Puri, Michael Bryant, and Ian Bannen in the key roles.

Where to watch movie 'Gandhi' on OTT?

For the unversed, this film has an IMDb rating of 8 and is available to stream on an OTT streaming platform. Those who haven't watched this film yet can stream it on JioHotstar with a subscription plan.

