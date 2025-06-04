Did you know Kamal Haasan is a trained classical dancer? Know about his other hidden talents here India's first Pan India star Kamal Haasan is gearing up for his the release of his 234th film as a lead actor, Thug Life. Ahead of Mani Ratnam's film release, let's have a look at some of Haasan's lesser known or hidden talents.

Superstar Kamal Haasan has also done excellent acting in both South and Hindi films. Probably that is why he is regarded as India's first Pan India star despite the fan following of Rajinikanth. Soon he will be seen in the Tamil film 'Thug Life', this film will also be released pan India. Kamal Haasan is a creative actor, he has never shied away from learning new skills to improve his acting. Know what skills actor Kamal Haasan knows to improve his acting, or anything other than that.

Makeup artist

Kamal Haasan has used makeup techniques extensively in many of his films, he appeared in different styles. In the film 'Chachi 420', he had taken the getup of an old woman. But very few viewers know that he himself is also an amazing makeup artist. He has even done the makeup of Hollywood actor Sylvester Stallone in the film 'Rambo 3 (1988)'. Kamal Haasan also spent about one and a half months with the team of a Hollywood film to learn the work of prosthetic makeup. Later, Kamal Haasan was seen in many types of getups in the films 'Indian' and 'Dasavatharam', all this was the magic of prosthetic makeup.

He is also a classical dancer

Kamal Haasan started his training in Bharatnatyam when he was 12 years old. Later, the actor took training in many Indian classical dances. He has also performed classical dance in several of his films, including one with Sridevi.

Active as a writer in films

Kamal Haasan is also the co-writer of the soon-to-be-released film 'Thug Life'. This film is being directed by Mani Ratnam. The superstar has written this film along with Mani Ratnam. Even before this, Kamal Haasan has been the writer of many films. This includes many films like 'Hey Ram', 'Vikram' and 'Vishwaroopam'.

Did an AI course

Not much before, Kamal Haasan did a 90-day course from an AI institute in America. He wants to use this course in his films in future.

The Politician him

Yes! Not a hidden talent, but apart from being an actor, makeup artist, dancer and writer, Kamal Haasan is also a politician. He founded a political party, Makkal Nidhi Mayyam, in the year 2018. Through this, he is active in South Indian politics.

