Kamal Haasan thanks Tamil Nadu for 'standing' by him, says he has so much to speak Kamal Haasan was seen standing by his stance on the Kannada issue. The Pan India star was seen thanking the people of Tamil Nadu for standing by him ahead of the release of Thug Life.

New Delhi:

Pan India star Kamal Haasan thanked the people of Tamil Nadu for standing by him and supporting him amid the Kannada controversy on Wednesday. 'Thug Life' is releasing on June 5 and the actor held a press conference in Chennai today. Haasan's statement that 'Kannada is born from Tamil' at the audio launch event of the film held in Chennai on May 24 led to widespread reaction in Karnataka and the film was banned in the state. Amid all this, Haasan was seen thanking the people of Chennai for backing him.

Tamil Nadu stands behind me: Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan was seen standing by his stance on the Kannada row. Ahead of the release of 'Thug Life', Kamal did not apologise and said, 'Thank you, Tamil Nadu and Tamils ​​, for standing behind me.' He has also made a statement like 'I am always grateful to those who stood behind me during the controversy. This is just a Thug Life celebration. Now let's eat. There is a lot to talk about.'

Later, the veteran actor added, 'This has nothing to do with Thug Life. Will talk about the controversy later. Will definitely talk... will talk at the right time. But I must thank Tamil Nadu for supporting me and standing by me. I fully understand the meaning of the phrases 'Uyire', 'Uraave', 'Thamije' and I stand by it.'

Expressed faith in democracy

Kamal Haasan said that there is democracy in our country and he believes in the law. 'My love for Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala is true. Only people with an agenda can doubt it. I have been threatened earlier as well. If I am not wrong, I will not apologise.'

The order not to release the film in Karnataka

The High Court has postponed the hearing of the petition seeking protection for the release of Kamal Haasan's film 'Thug Life' till June 10. Taking a proper step for Kamal Haasan, who has come in Kannada, the Karnataka High Court has ordered that the film should not be released. The actor also added that his statement was misunderstood and taken out of context. The Karnataka High Court, while commenting on him, had said that freedom of expression cannot be extended to the extent of hurting sentiments.

Thug Life will be released in all languages ​​on June 5

'Thug Life' is releasing in all languages ​​on June 5 except for Kannada. The court has made it clear that 'Thug Life' will not be released in Karnataka until this problem created by Kamal Haasan is resolved.

