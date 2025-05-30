Did you know Duryodhan from hit TV show Mahabharat will be seen in Mohanlal's next? Read further to know about the actor who rose to fame from his role of 'Duryodhan' in the popular television series 'Mahabharat', will now share the screen with South superstar Mohanlal in his upcoming film.

There are several television shows based on mythological epics, including 'Mahabharat', 'Siya Ke Ram', 'Ramayan' and many others. The actors who portrayed the iconic characters of Lord Krishna, Lord Rama, Sita and more have become associated with these characters, earning both name and fame in people's hearts. In recent years, the Indian television industry has introduced several actors who gained popularity by playing such mythological characters and have also become household names.

Today, we are going to tell you about one such actor who started his acting career by doing small or supporting roles and slowly gained recognition through his powerful performances as 'Maharaja Kans' and 'Duryodhan' in epic tales.

Who is this actor?

The actor is none other than 'Arpit Ranka', who rose to fame for his role of 'Duryodhan' in the period drama epic series 'Mahabharat'. For those who don't know, this television series was created by Siddharth Kumar Tewary and was well-received by the viewers. It features Saurabh Raj Jain as Krishna, Shaheer Sheikh as Arjun, Pooja Sharma as Draupadi, Saurav Gurjar as Bheem, Praneet Bhatt as Shakuni and others.

After featuring in the popular television series Mahabharat (2013), Arpit starred in several mythological epics, including 'Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman', 'RadhaKrishn', and 'Kannante Radha'.

Arpit Ranka to appear in Mohanlal's Kannappa

But his journey doesn't stop there. After years of working in the entertainment industry, Arpit is all set to share the screen with South superstar Mohanlal in the upcoming action drama fantasy 'Kannappa'. The film is directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and features Vishnu Manchu, Mohanlal, Baahubali fame Prabhas, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, Kajal Aggarwal, Sarfarosh actor Mukesh Rishi, Arpit Ranka and Brahmanandam in the lead roles.

The Pan-India film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on June 27, 2025. It is significant to note that in this film, Arpit Ranka will be seen as 'Kala Mukha', whereas Mohanlal will play the role of 'Kirata'.

