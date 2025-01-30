Nayanthara roped in for KFG star Yash's 'Toxic'? Here's what we know se far

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Read about the new update on Yash's upcoming film, Toxic

Kannada actor actor Yash's upcoming Pan India film 'Toxic' was recently shot for several days in Mumbai with the KGF actor and Kiara Advani. But, seems like all is not well at the film set. Reports suggest that Yash has rejected the entire shooting after seeing its rushes. The release of the film may also be postponed due to this. Earlier this film was going to be released during the summer holidays in schools this year. But, now it is expected to be released during the Christmas holidays.

Geeta Mohandas and Yash create a stir

Geeta Mohandas aka Geetu Mohandas, who has been into acting for about 23 years and then moved to direction, may have created a stir with the latest development on 'Toxic' sets. According to an Amar Ujala report, Yash has rejected the entire shooting after watching the footage of the month-long shooting in Mumbai for his film being made after the film 'KGF 2' and Kiara Advani. Seems like the director Mohanddas has also given the green signal to re-shoot the entire schedule.

What is the reason behind the re-shoot?

It is said that Yash did not like Kiara Advani's acting in the film at all. Meanwhile, with Nayanthara joining the film, there are also indications that now she will be the lead actress in the film. Reports claim that Yash has instructed Geetu and the producers of the film to scrap the entire shoot. Due to this, the film will not be released this summer.

It is significant to note that after the record-breaking success of both the films from the 'KGF' franchise, Yash rejected all the film offers after receiving dozens of offers from the Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam film industries. Later, he approached National award-winning filmmaker Geetu Mohandas to direct the film 'Toxic'.

About the director

Geetu Mohandas started her film career as a child artist and by the year 2009, she had acted in about three dozen films. Her name became famous with the film 'Liar's Dice'. Along with winning two National Film Awards, this film has also made a round of Oscars.

Also Read: OG Gang is Back! Priyadarshan to direct 'Hera Pheri 3' featuring Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty