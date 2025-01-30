OG Gang is Back! Priyadarshan to direct 'Hera Pheri 3' featuring Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty

Follow us on Image Source : X Priyadarshan gave a return birthday gift to fans and announced that he will direct Hera Pheri 3

Famous film director Priyadarshan gave a return gift to his fans on Thursday as he announced his return to the Hera Pheri film franchise. The ace filmmaker will direct Hera Pheri 3. For the unversed, he directed the first film of this franchise that released in the year 2000. However, Phir Hera Pheri was directed by Neeraj Vora in 2006. Now, Priyadarshan himself announced his return in the third part featuring the OG gang Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal. Moreover, Akshay, who's working with the actor after 18 years in Bhoot Bangla has also responded to the tweet.

Priyadarshan's return gift

After reacting to Akshay Kumar's birthday wish, Priyadarshan posted on Twitter, "Thank you very much for your wishes, Akshay. In return, I want to give you a gift. I am ready to do Hera Pheri 3. Are you, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal ready?

'Let's do some Hera Pheri again!' says Akki

Akshay Kumar also responded enthusiastically to the director's offer. He wrote, "Sir...your birthday and I got the best gift of my life. Let's do some Hera Pheri." Along with this, Akshay also shared his famous 'Miracle Miracle' meme from his 2007 release Welcome.

The first and second parts got a lot of love from the audience

Hera Pheri, which came in the year 2000, has achieved cult status over time. The audience still likes to watch this film. Its sequel Phir Hera Pheri came in the year 2006. This film was also successful in ruling the hearts of the audience. Now people are eagerly waiting for the third part of this film.

Priyadarshan is busy with Bhoot Bangla

Talking about the work front, Priyadarshan is currently directing a film named Bhoot Bangla. Akshay Kumar is in the lead role in this film. It is a horror comedy film that will hit the theatres on April 2 next year.

