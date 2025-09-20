Did Deepika Padukone just respond to Kalki 2898 AD makers' tweet via 'King' announcement? While Deepika Padukone officially announced her participation in Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana's King, she may have also thrown some shades at Kalki 2898 AD makers.

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has been in the limelight ever since the makers of Kalki 2898 AD shared a tweet announcing her exit from the Pan-India film. The first film that was released in 2024 was a blockbuster hit and its sequel was to be released next year. But on Thursday, the makers announced the global star had been dropped from the film.

While everyone was waiting for a reaction from Deepika, it seems like the actress chose to respond to the whole facade with a 'King' style post.

Deepika Padukone officially announces her participation in King

Deepika Padukone shared an Instagram post featuring a photo of herself holding Shah Rukh Khan's hand as she recalled the first lesson she learned from him. With this, the actor has also officially announced that she has begun shooting for King. 'The very first lesson he taught me almost 18 years ago, while filming Om Shanti Om, was that the experience of making a movie, and the people you make it with, matter far more than its success. I couldn’t agree more and have applied that learning to every decision I’ve made since. And that’s probably why we’re back making our 6th movie together?' read her caption.

About King

For those unaware, Siddharth Anand is directing Shah Rukh Khan's King, which stars Abhishek Bachchan, Suhana Khan, and Abhay Verma. Rani Mukerji and Deepika Padukone will have extended cameos in the film. Deepika Padukone's husband and actor Ranveer Singh reacted to DP's post by writing, 'Bestest Besties!'.

Why Deepika's post could be about Kalki 2898 AD sequel exit

For the unversed, Vyjayanthi Movies took to their X profile to make the shocking announcement on September 18 as they wrote, 'This is to officially announce that Deepika Padukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD. After careful consideration, we have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. And a film like @Kalki2898AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future works.'

After this post went viral, netizens questioned whether Deepika Padukone is not cooperating with the filmmaker after becoming a mother. The actress, who was praised for her dedication by the filmmaker till now, was suddenly under scrutiny over her work ethic. And with DP mentioning 'people involved in filmmaking matter more than its success', it seems like she threw shades at both Sandeep Reddy Vanga for Spirit and Nag Ashwin for Kalki 2898 AD.

