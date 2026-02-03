When Dhurandhar title track echoed at Grammys, viral video surfaces | Watch A video has gone viral online where Dallas-based singer-songwriter, Vamsi Kalakuntla, was seen playing Dhurandhar title track at Grammys.

New Delhi:

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar has taken over the trends as the teaser of the spy thriller's sequel was released today. Despite no new scene addition to the already seen glimpse of Dhurandhar 2 at the end of the first film, the teaser released today has been able to exicte fans.

Amid all this, a video has gone viral online where Dallas-based singer-songwriter, Vamsi Kalakuntla, was seen playing Dhurandhar title track by Hanumankind, Jasmine Sandlas, Sudhir Yaduvanshi, Shashwat Sachdev, Mohd. Sadiq and Ranjit Kaur at the Grammys. The video titled, 'I didn't tell the Grammy team that I was gonna play this song' has grabbed everyone's attention.

Vamsi Kalakuntla shares Grammy video

Vamsi Kalakuntla shared the video on December 11, 2025 and wrote, 'You gotta always represent your fam! Dhu - Ran - Dhar at the #grammys @ranveersingh @adityadharfilms @hanumankind @shashwatology @jasminesandlas @saregama_official #dhurandhar #viralreels #explore #trending'.

Watch the video here:

Who is Vamsi Kalakuntla?

Vamsi is born in Hyderabad and currently based in Dallas. He has a multicultural background and combines Telugu and English in the song.However, he was exposed to music during his engineering college days, when he met an upcoming Telugu music director and understood the intricacies of songwriting and composing.

During his masters in the US, he worked as a radio jockey and DJ for an on-campus NPR and BBC-associated radio station. From 2015 to 2019, he learned the craft of music, understanding production, performance, and presence. Meeting Jonathan Camacho, a music producer, was a turning point in his life as he understood sound and also started releasing his own music in 2020.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar, which was released on Netflix last Friday, earned Rs 45 lakh on Sunday. Despite the digital release, Dhurandhar is able to pull people into theatres. Talking of its total collection so far, Ranveer Singh's film has earned Rs 836.95 crore in India and Rs 1,303 crore worldwide.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 Teaser Highlights: Ranveer Singh's fierce revenge streak takes centre stage in Aditya Dhar film