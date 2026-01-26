Dhurandhar actor Nadeem Khan detained after woman alleges rape, false promise of marriage Actor Nadeem Khan is in police custody after a woman accused him of rape and sexual exploitation on the false promise of marriage. On the work front, he was a part of Dhurandhar.

New Delhi:

Actor Nadeem Khan, who has worked in the film Dhurandhar, has been accused by a woman employed as a domestic worker at his home, of rape and prolonged sexual exploitation. Based on her complaint, the Malvani police registered a case and arrested the actor. This has drawn attention due to the serious nature of the allegations and the length of time for which the woman claims the abuse continued.

The case pertains to Mumbai’s Malad area, specifically the Malvani locality, where the woman was working at Nadeem Khan’s home. In her complaint, she alleged that the actor established a physical relationship with her by making a false promise of marriage and continued to sexually exploit her for nearly ten years, starting in 2015, after gradually gaining her trust.

What are the allegations against actor Nadeem Khan?

According to her statement to the police, the woman claimed that the relationship continued over several years on the assurance that she would eventually be married to him, during which time she was repeatedly subjected to sexual exploitation. She told the police that fear, along with social pressure, prevented her from approaching authorities earlier, allowing the situation to persist for a long period without any formal complaint.

The complaint further states that when the accused later refused to marry her and the mental harassment escalated, she decided to gather the courage to approach the police. Acting on her statement, the Malvani police registered an FIR and arrested Khan soon after.

Police action and ongoing investigation

Police officials have confirmed that Nadeem Khan is currently under police custody and being questioned as the investigation proceeds. They are also examining whether the actor may have been involved in similar offences with any other women in Mumbai. Further details are expected as the probe continues.

