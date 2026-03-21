Dhurandhar 2: Who plays Ranveer Singh's sister in the sequel? Her only scene impresses SS Rajamouli

New Delhi:

Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar: The Revenge hit theaters on Thursday, March 19, 2026, and has been performing exceptionally well at the box office. Aditya Dhar's sequel to the 2025 film Dhurandhar has received positive reviews from fans, critics, and celebrities from both Bollywood and South Indian cinema.

Audiences who have watched the film are curious about the actress who plays Ranveer Singh's sister. Despite appearing in just one scene, her performance has left a lasting impression, earning praise from legendary filmmaker SS Rajamouli. Read on to know more about the actress and what the Oscar-winning director had to say about her.

Who plays Ranveer Singh's sister in Dhurandhar: The Revenge?

The actress is Parveer Kaur Pandher. She plays the younger sister of Ranveer Singh's character, Jaskirat Singh Rangi. For the unversed, Parveer Kaur Pandher is a Punjabi actress and singer. She has appeared in several Punjabi music videos and has a following of 851K on Instagram, where she regularly updates her fans and followers about her professional and personal life.

What did SS Rajamouli say about Ranveer Singh and the sequence with his sister?

In the film, Jaskirat Singh Rangi’s younger sister, Jasleen Singh Rangi, is abducted. To save her, Jaskirat breaks into an MLA’s house and kills 12 people to avenge the murders of his father and elder sister. He later finds Jasleen in a shed, and the scene where the brother and sister reunite and cry together is considered the most heartbreaking moment of Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Praised for this emotional sequence, RRR director S.S. Rajamouli said, "@RanveerOfficial, what a performance man… The sequence with the sister in the shed is a masterclass in acting. From that beginning to the heart-wrenching climax, you mesmerized us both as Hamza and Jaskirat (sic)." Take a look at his X post below:

SS Rajamouli reviews Dhurandhar: The Revenge

In his X post, S.S. Rajamouli also praised the film for its writing, casting, technical execution, music, world design, and direction, calling it "flawless." He further lauded Aditya Dhar for releasing a four-hour-long film, writing, "I loved Dhurandhar-1, but The Revenge surpassed the original in both scale and soul. The writing, casting, technical execution, music, world design and direction are flawless…. But it’s the emotional stakes that really ground it. The writing manages to weave plot twists that create genuine tension charged with emotion. @AdityaDharFilms, you hit it out of the park. It takes guts to make and release a film 4 hours long. The audience is glued to the seat till the last frame (sic)."

Talking about R. Madhavan’s performance, he said, "garu, you carried the helplessness and frustration of a nation so well that we felt your sucess as ours.. (sic)." Concluding his X post, Rajamouli congratulated the entire team for the film’s success, "Congratulations to the entire team for the resounding success…(sic)," he wrote.

Also Read: Dhurandhar The Revenge: Here's what early IMDb ratings reveal about Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's film