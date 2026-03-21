Dhurandhar The Revenge: Here's what early IMDb ratings reveal about Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's film

New Delhi:

Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's film Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been dominating the box office since its release. The spy thriller opened strong on March 19, collecting Rs 102.55 crore, along with Rs 43 crore from paid previews on March 18, 2026.

The buzz around the film cannot be ignored, resulting in a strong IMDb rating. Registered users on IMDb have rated the Bollywood film, let's take a look at the current standing of Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Dhurandhar The Revenge IMDb ratings

According to initial IMDb data for Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the film has received a rating of 8.6 out of 10 so far, based on votes from 13K users. Notably, these ratings are subject to change as more users submit their reviews. Take a look below:

(Image Source : SCREENGRAB TAKEN FROM IMDB)Screengrab showing Dhurandhar The Revenge's IMDb rating.

Dhurandhar The Revenge: Story

For the unversed, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is showcases how Ranveer Singh's character, Jaskirat Singh Rangi, became a RAW agent and his backstory. Hamza Ali Mazari, played by Ranveer Singh, takes over the Lyari underworld to fight terror networks in the plot. His targets include Major Iqbal and the brains behind it all, 'Bade Sahab'.

Dhurandhar The Revenge: Cast and production details

Like its first instalment Dhurandhar, Aditya Dhar’s directorial Dhurandhar 2, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, features Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, R. Madhavan, Gaurav Gera, and Danish Pandor in lead roles. The film is produced by Aditya Dhar, Lokesh Dhar, and Jyoti Deshpande under the banners of JioStudios and B62 Studios.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge review

An excerpt from India TV’s review of Dhurandhar: The Revenge read, "Dhurandhar 2 is an ambitious film that ultimately struggles under its own weight. It features a talented cast, impressive technical work and a strong background score. However the story lacks a logical and tightly structured screenplay. The film blurs the line between reality and fiction so much that the audience may feel confused."

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2: SS Rajamouli praises Aditya Dhar's guts, Ranveer Singh's masterclass acting and more