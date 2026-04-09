Dhurandhar 2 Trimurti Oye Oye song row: Delhi High Court suggests settlement, refers matter to mediation

New Delhi:

The Delhi High Court on Thursday sent a copyright dispute involving Trimurti Films and filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s B62 Studios to mediation. The case centres around the song 'Rang De Lal (Oye Oye)' featured in Dhurandhar 2.

Justice Tushar Rao Gedela noted that the dispute appeared largely financial. He indicated that issues such as royalty and compensation could be worked out through mediation. The Court also directed that a senior mediator be appointed, as per Bar and Bench.

What is the controversy over 'Tirchi Topiwala' song dispute?

The matter began after Trimurti Films alleged that 'Rang De Lal (Oye Oye)' involved unauthorised use of music from 'Tirchi Topiwala'. The track is from the Tridev, starring Sunny Deol, with music by Anand–Milind and lyrics by Anand Bakshi. Trimurti claims it holds the rights to the song and has argued that a similar version was used in Dhurandhar 2 without a licence.

The company has further said that this amounts to copyright infringement. Its concerns also extend to how the song has been commercially used, including theatrical release, digital streaming, and promotional material linked to the film.

What were the arguments from both sides on the matter?

Senior Advocate Swathi Sukumar, appearing for Trimurti, contended that the use of the Tirchi Topiwala music in Dhurandhar 2, including its standalone availability on digital platforms, was unauthorised.

Senior Advocate Akhil Sibal, appearing for Super Cassettes, which holds audio rights in Dhurandhar 2 songs, opposed any interim relief. He argued that the Trimurti had approached the Court with unclean hands, alleging that the production house suppressed prior instances where similar songs from Tridev were used in other films.

Senior Advocate Ravi Prakash, appearing for B62 Films, told the court that the film, which has already been released in theatres, is unlikely to be made available on OTT platforms till mid-May.

Also read: Aditya Dhar gets court relief in Dhurandhar plagiarism row; Bombay HC restrains filmmaker Santosh Kumar